Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff rallies for Harris campaign in Reno

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff crisscrossed the Truckee Meadows last Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort on behalf of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the final stretch before Election Day, Harris’ presidential campaign is focused on activating swing-state voters and drawing contrasts between her largely positive messaging and the darker themes favored by former president Donald Trump.

Emhoff began the day with a visit to the Washoe County Democratic Party. Volunteers packed the party office to call voters and encourage them to participate.

“Let’s make sure that tomorrow and then every day that you can vote early,” Emhoff told them.

Early voting began Saturday in Nevada and will continue until Nov. 1.

Emhoff also addressed Project 2025 , a potential roadmap for a second Trump administration developed by the right-wing Heritage Foundation, as well as reproductive healthcare, the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, and Trump’s campaign.

“Now, [they] mix in some dancing, and some jokes here and there to tone it down a little bit,” he said. “That’s all part of the gaslighting, to get you to not actually pay attention to what they’re trying to do.”

Actor and singer Josh Gad, who’s commonly known for voicing Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen,” joined Emhoff to motivate Democratic volunteers.

“You are the heroes of this election,” he said. “We’re all watching in awe and looking at you and going, ‘Okay, I can and should be doing more.’”

Afterward, Emhoff and Gad went to see more Washoe Democratic volunteers in Sparks – but not before they stopped by Cielito Lindo Taqueria in northwest Reno, to get them some food.

Eligible voters in Washoe County can vote early until Nov. 1, and then on Election Day, which is Nov. 6. If you haven’t received a ballot in the mail yet, you can confirm your registration status online at the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.