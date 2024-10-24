Renown Health opens Northern Nevada’s first kidney transplant institute

Residents who need advanced kidney care and transplants will no longer have to endure long waits or seek care in other states.

Renown Health has announced the region’s first transplant institute .

The institute aims to provide comprehensive care for those suffering from end-stage kidney disease, including transplant evaluations, surgery, and post-operative care.

The team will be led by two recognized specialists. Dr. Ernesto Molmenti, transplant surgeon, and Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate, transplant nephrologist who specializes in treating kidney disease.

Dr. Molmenti comes to Renown from New York City. He has 25 years of experience. Dr. Atsava-Svate, previously worked in Oklahoma City, and has 18 years of experience.

In Nevada, it is estimated that 523 people are currently on the kidney transplant waiting list .

Atsava-Svate, who relocated to Reno in September, said this program will have an impact on patients and their families who previously had to travel to Las Vegas or Utah.

“Our team is coming from all over the country, and we got the best from New York, from Yale and from Oklahoma. So we are here to bring up the new transplantation center. We started the kidney program, and our mission is aligned with Renown Health,” Atsava-Svate said.

The institute is already scheduling consultations, with the first surgeries anticipated in the coming months.