New heat map highlights Reno-Sparks’ hottest areas

Scientists from the Desert Research Institute (DRI) and the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) have completed a temperature mapping campaign to identify areas with the highest concentrations of heat.

On August 10, they measured temperatures across 200 square miles from early morning to evening.

The effort involved over 100 community volunteers, including tribal government members and local organizations.

“We were able to document approximately 20 degrees fahrenheit temperature differences across our community during the hottest time of the day. So the places like the Mount Rose highway, those communities that live off of that road, tend to be a lot cooler. They also have mature trees and maybe less pavement compared to some other places,” said Thomas Albright, deputy state climatologist and associate professor at UNR.

Lower-elevation areas registered higher temperatures, Albright said.

“In contrast, communities on the valley floor, so central Reno getting into Sparks and even spreading up into Spanish Springs, they have low elevations. They have a lot of concrete. They have a lot of roads, parking lots. When they have trees, oftentimes they aren't as mature or don't have as dense of a canopy,” Albright said.

These results indicate that people living and working in different areas may have different exposure to high temperatures, the report said.

To reduce these effects, the study suggests the use of heat-reflective surfaces and water-smart tree planting.

But there is still work left to do. The project team plans to host a Heat Summit in May. This event will bring together scientists, city agencies, and community members to discuss the findings and explore solutions.

“I think awareness is growing. We're trying to do a better job of documenting what's happening and what can be done about it. We had, for example, several elected officials participate as volunteers. I would encourage people to make sure they're aware of when heat is going to be a health factor and to not underestimate it and be ready,” Albright said.

