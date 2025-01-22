Nevada has a high representation of state lawmaker moms with kids under 18

Only 7.9% of state legislators in the U.S. are mothers of minor children, but in Nevada, 12.7% of lawmakers are moms of minors, ranking fifth in the nation, according to the nonprofit Vote Mama Foundation’s report Politics of Parenthood: Representation in State Legislatures 2024 .

Percentage of state legislators that are moms with children under 18 in the U.S. in 2024. Courtesy of Vote Mama Foundation’s report Politics of Parenthood: Representation in State Legislatures 2024.

Sarah Hague, chief program officer, said moms can uniquely inform policy discussions on childcare, paid leave, and maternal health. But to do this, they need a seat at the table.

“The experience of pregnancy, of labor, of navigating the healthcare system to get postpartum care covered by insurance, all of these experiences that moms have, are not informing our policy right now because they’re not in the rooms where decisions are being made a lot of the time,” Hague said.

Hague said representation is also very powerful. For example, Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro brought her newborn son onto the Senate floor shortly after giving birth during the state legislative session in 2023.

Things appear to be changing. In 2022, only 5.3% of state legislators were moms with minor kids in the country. But since the Vote Mama Foundation’s report first came out, 20% of those women have left office for a number of reasons, including seeking higher office, retiring, or caregiving duties.

“Getting women elected into office is only one step of the puzzle. Keeping women in office is a whole other conversation that we have to be having,” Hague said. “They get sworn in, and then a lot of times it’s like, okay, best of luck. And these women are like, wait, what job am I supposed to have while serving in the legislature that’s going to allow me to be MIA for months at a time?”

Percentage of state legislators that are moms with children under 18 by state in 2024. Courtesy of Vote Mama Foundation’s report Politics of Parenthood: Representation in State Legislatures 2024.

The report outlines solutions, such as allowing campaign funds for child care. The Nevada Secretary of State’s office has proposed legislation to allow local and state elected officials to use unspent campaign funds for childcare , care for an elderly parent, and health care insurance premiums.

The report also recommends that changing stations be made available in capitol bathrooms. Hague said this will support not just lawmakers but staff, lobbyists, and journalists.