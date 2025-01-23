Nevada funds garden, mountain bike, and river research programs for kids

At Churchill County High School, Jaime Sammons teaches about 50 students in ninth through 12th grade about growing a variety of produce. They also learn about harvesting and how to use what they grow to make salsa, and tea, and for fundraising.

The class received more than $9,000 from the state. Sammons said the money will go toward soil and individual planters for students.

“When you’re a teenager, that’s much bigger than people realize. Having your own small space to work in is pretty cool,” Sammons said.

Sammons said the class not only helps with mental health, but students also have fun conversations about weeding and pruning. Some students have even started gardens at home.

The Nevada North Interscholastic Cycling League also received funding. The nonprofit will use the $14,000 to become more involved in rural communities, including through a mountain bike borrowing program and scholarships so kids can participate in its races.

Nikki Peterson, the executive director, said she’s seen kids gain confidence, make new friends, and improve their grades through mountain biking. She also said there is an educational aspect.

“A lot of our teams will educate their riders on the areas that we’re riding in, the Native Americans that lived here before us, the mountain ranges that you see when you’re on the trail, and the wildflowers that are next to you as you go by,” Peterson said.

The league works with about 550 kids and 260 volunteer coaches and aims to expand into Elko, Winnemucca, Fernley, and Virginia City.

The City of Reno will use more than $6,000 to start a new river research program. The city’s park rangers will work directly with middle schoolers along the Truckee River. Park ranger supervisor Scott Hoffman said students will learn about the ecosystem, the region’s water supply, and how to test water quality.

“This actually gives them a chance to get a visual as to what they’re learning in the classroom, how that actually impacts us in the city. That’s our drinking water, so the importance of keeping it clean, and clear, and just knowing that there are ways that you can actually take part in that,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the grant will alleviate one of the most significant barriers to getting kids outside – transportation.

In Southern Nevada, a special education school in Las Vegas received funding for a garden program for students who use wheelchairs, and another grant was given for beekeeping.

The Nevada Legislature created the grant program in 2019, but it didn’t receive any funding until 2023. The grant recipients see the money as a lifeline to getting more young people outside.