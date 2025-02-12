Tribal community members urge Nevada lawmakers to move Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Tribal community members voiced their support to move the date on which Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed in Nevada during a Tuesday morning bill hearing.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day acknowledges the culture, history, and contributions of Native communities. Existing state law requires the governor to proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day on August 9. That’s been the case since 2017.

In 2021, former President Joe Biden commemorated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October — the same date as Columbus Day, a federal holiday.

Democratic Assemblymember Shea Backus, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, introduced the legislation.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day isn’t just about a day of recognition. It’s about placing Indigenous voices at the forefront of decisions that shape the future of the state. It is this deep cultural connection that has shaped the character of the state of Nevada and should be celebrated,” Backus said.

She added that moving the day of observance would put the state in line with the federal holiday.

“This bill will align the date to honor the resilience of our ancestors and to uplift the enduring legacies of Indigenous peoples, their voices, their cultures, and their connections to this land,” Backus said.

During the hearing, residents opposed to the change worried it would erase the contributions of Christopher Columbus and Italian-Americans. Republican Assemblymember Rich DeLong asked if having two holidays on one day would cause confusion.

But supporters said moving the day would provide recognition, and promote education about Indigenous cultures.

Backus also addressed criticism of the bill.

“I know we’ve all received emails kind of against this bill, thinking that this bill is removing other federal holidays on the books. It doesn’t do that,” she said.

Advocates of Indigenous Peoples’ Day have said the recognition helps counteract the narrative that Columbus, an early European colonizer who committed genocide against Indigenous communities, “discovered” the Americas . Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 at a United Nations conference .