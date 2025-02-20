© 2025 KUNR
Bill would allow Medicaid reimbursement for family caregivers of kids with disabilities

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published February 20, 2025 at 10:38 AM PST
Democratic State Senator Angie Taylor introduced SB 185 to require Medicaid to reimburse a family member caring for a minor who’s been diagnosed with a disability or chronic illness on Feb. 18, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Democratic State Senator Angie Taylor introduced SB 185 to require Medicaid to reimburse a family member caring for a minor who’s been diagnosed with a disability or chronic illness on Feb. 18, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.

Nevada lawmakers heard a bill on Tuesday afternoon that could financially support some family caregivers.

The proposed legislation would require Medicaid to reimburse a family member caring for a minor who’s been diagnosed with a disability or chronic illness. The assistance covered would include bathing, dressing, and mobility assistance.

Democratic State Senator Angie Taylor said she introduced the bill after hearing from a mom who quit her job to care for her daughter with disabilities.

“Currently, Medicaid covers personal care services by outside caregivers for eligible individuals, adults, or children, but families who dedicate themselves to providing this essential care for their children often face extreme financial strain,” Taylor said.

The intention is for family caregivers to have the same requirements as professionals, Taylor said.

Supporters said this will help keep children safe in their homes instead of in expensive long-term care facilities.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
