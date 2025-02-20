Bill would allow Medicaid reimbursement for family caregivers of kids with disabilities

Nevada lawmakers heard a bill on Tuesday afternoon that could financially support some family caregivers.

The proposed legislation would require Medicaid to reimburse a family member caring for a minor who’s been diagnosed with a disability or chronic illness. The assistance covered would include bathing, dressing, and mobility assistance.

Democratic State Senator Angie Taylor said she introduced the bill after hearing from a mom who quit her job to care for her daughter with disabilities.

“Currently, Medicaid covers personal care services by outside caregivers for eligible individuals, adults, or children, but families who dedicate themselves to providing this essential care for their children often face extreme financial strain,” Taylor said.

The intention is for family caregivers to have the same requirements as professionals, Taylor said.

Supporters said this will help keep children safe in their homes instead of in expensive long-term care facilities.