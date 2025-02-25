© 2025 KUNR
Should Nevada end Daylight Saving Time? Lawmakers are considering it again

Nevada Public Radio | By Paul Boger
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:44 AM PST

Lawmakers in Nevada are considering a measure to end Daylight Saving Time in the state.

Under Assembly Bill 81, Nevada would remain on Pacific Standard Time throughout the entire year, meaning residents would no longer need to change their clocks after 2025.

Democratic Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch is the bill’s sponsor. She says this isn’t the first time lawmakers have considered legislation that would lock the clock.

"Previous bills have tied us to whether we'll change when California changes or we'll change when the feds change. And, in my opinion, we are the Nevada legislature, and I don't think we can wait on anybody else to do what's right for our constituents.”

15 other states have introduced similar legislation this year including California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Lawmakers in Utah were also considering the measure but opted to table the bill.

Federal law prohibits states from observing Daylight Saving Time year-round.

