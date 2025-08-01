No more phones in class: Washoe schools fully implement districtwide ban
During its July 29 meeting, the Washoe County School Board of Trustees unanimously approved the “Phone Away and Learn Today” policy for the 2025-2026 school year.
Starting this fall, students in all grades must keep cell phones and smartwatches out of sight and unused during instructional time.
Board president Beth Smith said the policy helps reclaim instructional time and supports student focus.
“We are doing this to change culture, generationally for students and as they get older, reminding them that as they go into college and as they go into the workforce, they will not be able to be on a phone because they don't feel entertained at any given moment. If anybody wants to know where their children are, they can call the office,” Smith said.
The move comes after a district pilot program showed the benefits of limiting phone distractions. It also aligns with Senate Bill 444, which directs districts to enforce phone restrictions, while allowing exceptions for emergencies.