No more phones in class: Washoe schools fully implement districtwide ban

Starting this fall, students in all grades must keep cell phones and smartwatches out of sight and unused during instructional time.

Board president Beth Smith said the policy helps reclaim instructional time and supports student focus.

“We are doing this to change culture, generationally for students and as they get older, reminding them that as they go into college and as they go into the workforce, they will not be able to be on a phone because they don't feel entertained at any given moment. If anybody wants to know where their children are, they can call the office,” Smith said.