GSR shooting victim’s family thanks their son’s hero

Kade Macedo is a Grand Sierra Resort and Casino valet attendant. On Monday morning, he was on shift, driving a Honda to the west side of the GSR when the shooting began.

Just moments before, police said Reno resident Dakota Hawver opened fire at a crowd of hotel guests in the valet area with a 9mm handgun. He fired about 80 rounds in total, killing one victim immediately, and then another as he ran across the parking lot. A third later died in the hospital.

Hawver also struck Matthew Sitler multiple times in the back, leaving him badly wounded but still able to flee.

Sitler’s family said he ran toward the parking lot and tried to jump into a car as it drove by. That’s when Macedo called out to Sitler, saving his life.

“I don't look at it as being heroic. It was more of just an instinct,” Macedo said. “I would do it again.”

During a press conference Thursday, Sitler’s uncle, Scott Juceam, called Macedo a hero.

“This man saved Matt's life by being courageous when shots were still being fired,” Juceam said.

He added that, if it wasn’t for Macedo’s quick thinking, his nephew could have died from his injuries. Sitler is still in the intensive care unit and considered critical, but his family said he’s on his feet.

“Matt's on the road to recovery,” Juceam said.