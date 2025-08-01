TRPA approves 25-year transportation plan for Lake Tahoe

Known as Connections 2050 , the 25-year plan outlines more than 90 projects designed to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and prepare the region for future climate challenges.

The plan prioritizes expanded transit options, improved trails, smarter parking strategies, and the use of modern technology, such as travel apps and microtransit services.

“Improving Tahoe’s transportation system supports our lake environment and communities,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said.

One example already in motion is a pilot project at Emerald Bay. On July 15, local agencies rolled out free shuttles and new roadside barriers, while stepping up parking enforcement to address crowding and traffic. In just six days, more than 450 people used the new service to reach the popular destination.

According to Regan, Connections 2050 also aims to prepare Lake Tahoe’s transportation infrastructure for emergencies, like wildfires and extreme weather.

“Significant progress has been made upgrading Tahoe’s roads,” she said. “We must continue that progress while addressing growing safety concerns and strengthening the resilience of the region.”