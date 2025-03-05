Reno teacher receives prestigious award and $25,000 prize

A fourth-grade teacher at Jessie Beck Elementary School was surprised with $25,000. Often called the "Oscars of Teaching," the Milken Educator Awards are given out each year in recognition of outstanding teaching.

Teacher Allie Galas received the award during what she thought would be a regular school assembly on March 4.

She is the only winner in Nevada this year. Galas is known for encouraging students to work together while developing their problem-solving and thinking skills.

Galas can use the cash prize however she wants. The money will be especially helpful as she and her husband prepare for their growing family.

"We have a baby on the way, so I think that's kind of helpful, but overall, I have no idea. I wasn't expecting this. I love teaching. I love the impact I have on kids and I love building their confidence and I love the relationships I get to make,” she said.

Galas will also receive an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to work with other educators to improve education across America.