Free leadership program for Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents

The Washoe Tahoe Academy will launch on April 30 and will focus on local government and leadership principles with an eye on Washoe Tahoe.

Participants will gain a better understanding of how local government works and the services available to constituents. It is also a great networking opportunity, said Candee Ramos from Washoe County.

“The Washoe Tahoe Academy will not only provide programming on topics that are pertaining to local government, but we also are gonna offer opportunities for people to meet with each other, to meet new people who live in the community, Incline Village in Crystal Bay who maybe they haven't had the opportunity to connect with previously,” Ramos said.

The program is free to selected participants.