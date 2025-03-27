Tahoe’s Regan and Secline beaches get $590k in grants for enhancements and upgrades

The City of South Lake Tahoe will receive a $500,000 grant to continue planning improvements at Regan Beach.

“The funding that we provided to the city of South Lake Tahoe will help the city of South Lake Tahoe continue planning for improvements that include new restrooms and concession facilities, upgraded picnic areas, shoreline stabilization, and a launch and storage area for kayaks and stand-up paddle boards,” said Chris Mertens, recreation and public access program supervisor at the Conservancy.

Meanwhile, the North Tahoe Public Utility District will use a $90,000 grant to conduct an environmental analysis for improvements at Secline Beach in Kings Beach.

These improvements can also help alleviate congestion at other popular beaches, Mertens said.

"Improving places like Secline Beach and Regan Beach gives people more options to have an enjoyable experience at Lake Tahoe, and it can help alleviate some of the overcrowding that we sometimes see at the region's most popular beaches," he said.

Construction should take place between 2027 and 2028, Mertens said.

In addition to these grants, the board approved the acquisition of a parcel at the entrance to Van Sickle Park. This move aims to protect wildlife and water quality of one of the few bi-state parks in the United States.