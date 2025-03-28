Northern Nevada lawmaker pushes to expand paid family leave

A Northern Nevada lawmaker is advocating to expand paid family and medical leave to more workers in the state. The bill was introduced in Carson City on Monday.

Democratic Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch wants to require workplaces with more than 50 employees to provide them with paid time off after giving birth or for certain medical conditions, for example. She also wants to include that for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

But La Rue Hatch expects pushback from companies.

“We know that some in the business community may be concerned about the impact of paid leave on their bottom lines. But to be honest, I actually think in the long run, this will help them maintain employees,” La Rue Hatch said. “It will help them boost morale [and] maintain productivity because we don’t have employees that are coming to work stressed out, unable to focus, or leaving their jobs entirely because they can’t manage both.”

Right now, state law only allows state employees to take eight weeks of family or medical leave, and then, only at half pay. The legislation would expand that to 12 weeks. Workers could receive their full salary if they earn less than or equal to the average weekly wage in the state, which is about $1,100, and 60% of their salary if they make more than that.

Certain employees in the private sector can take 12 weeks off – without pay – under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

In some professions, benefits are based on how many hours are worked per month, and while there are safeguards to keep an employee from losing their job or benefits, some loopholes pose a risk, according to Ross Kinson, president of the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council representing 40 unions. He said some people simply can’t afford not to work.

“You're running a huge risk on top of the loss in wages. Everything costs money. If you are taking even eight hours off, one day of work off, you are running the risk of now having an overdraft fee. People live on a week-to-week budget, not because they want to, but because they are forced to,” Kinson said.

Thirteen states and DC have mandatory paid family leave requirements, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center .

As a note of disclosure, KUNR staff are state employees under the Nevada System of Higher Education.