Nevada DMV encourages residents to get their REAL ID before May 7

The REAL ID is a federally compliant identification card used for domestic air travel and access to federal buildings. While it's not required, it will be necessary if you plan to board a flight in the near future.

Beginning May 7, all passengers over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly within the United States.

The purpose is to provide a more secure and standardized form of identification, said Hailey Foster, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. She encouraged Nevadans to make an appointment and bring their paperwork.

"You're going to go ahead and bring one proof of identity, that's a document, that could be like your passport, birth certificate, certificate of citizenship, naturalization, something like that, and proof of social security number, and then you're going to bring two documents that prove your residential address in Nevada," Foster said.

The DMV is currently only accepting appointments for those in Carson City and the Reno-Sparks metro area. Walk-ins are only accepted at rural offices.

The DMV is processing about 100 REAL ID applications a day, Foster said. And while appointments fill up quickly, she recommends checking the website regularly because there's always a cancellation.

Once approved and processed, a REAL ID takes about 7 to 10 days to be mailed.