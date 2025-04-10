Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine says tariffs impact tourism

Nevada’s treasurer is attributing a decrease in tourism to tariffs.

Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine told reporters on Wednesday that the unpredictability of President Donald Trump’s changes to tariffs, including additions and delays , and the rising costs on consumers impact Nevada in a unique way.

“As we saw during the Great Recession and as we saw during the pandemic, when Nevadans are uncertain, when the country is uncertain, when the footing of the country is a little bit less stable, the first thing they do is they cancel their trips,” Conine said.

Revenue from tourism made up more than a third of Nevada’s state budget in 2022 , according to the Nevada Resort Association. Nevada tourism experts and economic analysts are already expecting a drop in visitors from Mexico and Canada .

Conine believes May’s economic forum will project less state revenue over the next two years than previously forecast, which is what state lawmakers will use to craft the next two-year budget.

