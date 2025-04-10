© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Day: The Wolf Pack Way is today! 🐺
Click here to make a lasting impact on the University of Nevada, Reno campus community by supporting scholarships, student programs, athletics, or KUNR. 💙

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine says tariffs impact tourism

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:59 AM PDT
Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine at his office in Carson City, Nevada on April 9, 2025.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine holds a press conference about tariffs in his office in Carson City, Nevada on April 9, 2025.

Nevada’s treasurer is attributing a decrease in tourism to tariffs.

Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine told reporters on Wednesday that the unpredictability of President Donald Trump’s changes to tariffs, including additions and delays, and the rising costs on consumers impact Nevada in a unique way.

“As we saw during the Great Recession and as we saw during the pandemic, when Nevadans are uncertain, when the country is uncertain, when the footing of the country is a little bit less stable, the first thing they do is they cancel their trips,” Conine said.

Revenue from tourism made up more than a third of Nevada’s state budget in 2022, according to the Nevada Resort Association. Nevada tourism experts and economic analysts are already expecting a drop in visitors from Mexico and Canada.

Conine believes May’s economic forum will project less state revenue over the next two years than previously forecast, which is what state lawmakers will use to craft the next two-year budget.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.
Local Stories
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content
  • An image of the exterior of the Nevada State Legislature building, with black lettering of the words: Nevada State Legislature.
    Nevada State Government
    KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.