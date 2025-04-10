What’s next for vacation rentals in South Lake Tahoe? City places 45-day hold after Measure T ruling

South Lake Tahoe’s City Council voted 4 to 1 against appealing a recent court ruling that found Measure T unconstitutional.

The measure from 2018 eliminated most short-term rentals in residential areas. Since 2021, vacation home rentals have only been allowed in tourist and commercial zones.

The council also approved a 45-day moratorium. That means the city won’t issue permits in residential neighborhoods for now.

City officials said they need time to review the city’s rental ordinance and rebuild staffing for enforcement.

Staff will bring options to the city council at its April 22 meeting. That could include changes to the 2018 rental rules and new ideas for managing vacation rentals across the city.

“We have to have people who are available to take care of the issues as they come up, nights and weekends. A 24/7 emergency response team from a professional property manager is key,” Mayor Tamara Wallace said.

The city council can also extend the moratorium if necessary.

Residents are encouraged to stay involved through public meetings and city updates.

“Everybody is welcome to send the council a letter giving their ideas and their input. They are welcome to attend every meeting and speak both at public comment,” Wallace said.