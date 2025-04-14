Got junk? Nevada lawmakers want to make it easier to remove abandoned vehicles

Nevada lawmakers are trying to make it easier to get rid of abandoned vehicles from public and private property.

Abandoned vehicles are an issue across the state, from Sun Valley to the Strip, said Democratic Assemblymember Heather Goulding.

She said that currently, there are cumbersome steps tow truck companies must make before going to the junkyard, which leads to long wait times and high costs.

Under the proposed bill , abandoned vehicles would have to meet four criteria: They would need to be abandoned, unregistered, worth less than $500, and not roadworthy.

“So if the windshield is missing, if there are no tires on the thing, we should not be having to go through a title search and figure out whose it is,” Goulding said.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about ugly project cars or very inexpensive cars that do belong to people, but Goulding assured the requirements were well thought out.

Goulding said that in the future, she’d like to incentivize people to report abandoned vehicles and disincentivize those who leave trash behind.

