Reno and Lake Tahoe host free Earth Day events this weekend

Reno Earth Day returns to Idlewild Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on April 19. The free event will feature hundreds of exhibitors, live performances across multiple stages, and activities focused on environmental education and action.

To help people get there, the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) is offering free shuttle rides to the park. Buses will run about every 15 minutes between Idlewild Park and the Washoe County Courthouse parking lot from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For those celebrating in the Tahoe Basin, the Tahoe Earth Day Foundation is hosting events on both the North and South Shores.

At Lake Tahoe Community College, Earth Day festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The events are about showing people how they can make a difference, said Lily Summerville, a California Climate Action Corps fellow and co-president of the Earth Day committee.

“We're gonna have up to 50 local environmental booths from nonprofits, agencies, and businesses, all with a bunch of good information. We have live music, we have an aerialist performance by Cirque du South Lake, we have food trucks, a kids' craft zone,” Summerville said.