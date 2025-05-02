LGBTQ+ suicide hotline faces potenital cuts

The Trump administration is looking to potentially cut funding for specialized services on the 988 Suicide and Crisis hotline for LGBTQ youth, according to a leaked budget proposal obtained by multiple media outlets.

Stacy Spain, executive director of Our Center , said that by losing this lifeline, they may see fewer people coming through their doors.

"To have the prospect of losing a dedicated suicide hotline for this particular most at risk group of youth, speaks to whether or not those youth are valued," they said.

Our Center currently has mental health rooms but doesn’t have dedicated professionals on staff. When news of the potential cuts reached their board, they began working on a fix. They reached out to multiple community members to help bridge the gap that would be left by the potential cut. This includes having mental health professionals on site.

In Nevada, 5.5% of the population identifies as LGBTQ. They are considered the most at risk in terms of mental health, according to the nonprofit The Trevor Project , with 1 in 10 having made an attempt on their life.

Robin Reedy, executive director of NAMI Nevada , said there is state allocated funding for 988. And it will cushion the impact if it loses federal funding. However, she acknowledges the LGBTQ and Trans community have the highest risk of suicide in the nation.

“So ignoring that does not make that go away,” she said.

The funding cuts are not yet finalized. The leaked budget proposal also showed cuts to the veterans’ lifeline, but it was rescinded due to community backlash.

Spain remains hopeful and said while it is in danger right now, there is still time to roll it back.

