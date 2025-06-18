Go bags are essential for fire season

With fire season upon us, emergency responders urge everyone to be ready if they have to evacuate their home. This means having a go-bag prepared.

Firefighter Billy Canfield of Station 3 in Reno said a go-bag should include important documents — including social security cards and birth certificates. You should also pack food and water, Canfield said.

According to the American Red Cross website, there should be enough food and water to last three days.

The bag should also include medications, a first aid kit, a change of clothes, and personal hygiene items, Canfield said. People should also have supplies ready for their pets. This includes pet food, leashes and crates.

Canfield said it’s also important to prepare your home for fire season.

“One of the most important is defensible space around their home. So, clearing out any brush, grass, and living trees. If they are hanging low, it’s ladder fuel which can cause the fire to get up into trees,” he said.

Defensible space acts as a barrier to slow or stop the fire from further progressing, he said.

If a situation does arise, remaining calm and alert is important. Evacuate when needed and if uncomfortable, leave the affected area.

Regardless if the risk of wildfire is greatest during summer, preparing for fire season should be year round.

