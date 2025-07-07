New cuts to Medicaid will have dramatic local impact

Malynda Tushbant, a medical director and physician assistant at Northern Nevada HOPES said most patients she sees are unable to work. And fears what could happen to them with the new requirements. “Things that I can do as a primary care provider at low cost interventions would then turn into very high cost treatments,” Tushbant said.

The non-profit clinic is designed to serve people below the poverty line. They provide health care to more than 22,000 people per year. And 38% are on Medicaid.

However, in addition to impacts to their patients, Northern Nevada HOPES said people won’t be able to see their primary provider due to their lack of coverage. The clinic could also see staff reductions.