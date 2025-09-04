Washoe County approves Tahoe Area Plan; May boost housing but residents worry about safety and environment

Adopted in 2021, the Tahoe Area Plan serves as a masterplan for growth in the two communities, setting rules for building height, parking requirements, and housing density.

The newly approved changes—developed with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA)—are designed to support more affordable housing in the region. For example, the amendments allow certain buildings to reach 65 feet in height, up from 56 feet, and lift density caps in some developments.

Washoe County / YouTube TRPA Phase 2 Housing Amendments

But for many longtime residents, the changes raised alarms about safety. Several speakers warned that more development could make wildfire evacuations even more dangerous.

“How are we going to get out? This is a very challenging area as far as evacuation. You’re not going to be able to do it. The town is already packed,” said Jack Dalton, a resident of Incline Village.

Others criticized the parking changes and questioned whether the updates would actually provide affordable housing.

“The amendments contain misleading workforce housing labels. The amendments promote workforce and achievable housing, but in reality they enable market rate condos,” said Kristina Hill, also of Incline Village. “There is no enforceable mechanism to ensure income-based occupancy of these units. The lake’s ecological capacity has been exceeded.”

County staff acknowledged the community’s concerns but emphasized that Washoe County’s vote was largely symbolic, TRPA ultimately holds authority to implement the amendments.

“We’ve had multiple meetings with the fire chief and emergency management agencies. Evacuation problems really exist all the way up to Incline and other places. Those are all going to be firetraps,” said Jim McNamara, an appointed representative on TRPA’s planning commission. “What we are trying to do is redevelop a small area of the town center so we can add some housing for people who can’t afford to live there, teachers, sheriffs, firefighters.”

To address concerns, TRPA granted the county an extension beyond its December 2024 deadline to refine certain provisions, particularly around parking and density.

Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro noted that a separate study is underway to identify vulnerable locations and improve evacuation planning.

