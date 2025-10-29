Silver Belle: Nevada’s first Capitol Christmas Tree prepares for cross-country journey

At the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Silver Belle, a 53-foot red fir, sits ready on a custom truck. Lights and decorations are already in place, and the team is making sure everything is set before the tree begins its cross-country journey.

Silver Belle comes from the Carson Ranger District and is the first Capitol Christmas Tree ever sourced from Nevada. She was harvested on Oct. 24 from Mt. Rose. At 48 years old, she stands 53-feet-tall and has an almost perfect shape.

“This red fir named Silver Belle from Nevada is a symbol of our gift to the nation’s capital, and the People’s Tree coming from Nevada is probably one of the best experiences I’ve had in my whole career,” said Duncan Leao, project lead for the Forest Service.

USFS Silver Belle

More than 10,000 ornaments made by Nevadans will adorn the tree. Community groups, schools, and Nevada tribes all contributed.

The tree’s journey covers approximately 3,700 miles, with stops in nine states, including Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Maryland. Silver Belle travels on a 100-foot custom truck-trailer with protective walls, viewing windows, and a public banner for signatures. To keep the tree fresh during the long trip, the team waters her daily.

“We have an 80-gallon bladder bag attached to the base of the tree, and we use wax to seal that on, along with ratchet straps,” Leao said.

Before heading east, Silver Belle will make stops in Nevada communities, including the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City. Once in Washington, D.C., she will be displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season.