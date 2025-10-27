TRFMA votes in favor of adding 11 grass sports fields along Truckee River

The board, made up of Washoe County Commissioners and Reno and Sparks city council members, agreed to add 11 grass-sports fields and up to 900 parking spaces. The cost is estimated at $29 million. The cost and final components will likely change.

The other proposal would’ve been more of a nature park, which wildlife and environmental advocates supported. It was estimated to cost less, and people also pointed to Jacobs Entertainment's recent announcement to create 12 fields in downtown Reno. While the city’s population is growing, the number of playing fields is lagging .

Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr said there’s a way to ensure the fields are environmentally friendly. For example, she opposes astroturf and supports permeable parking lots, which allow water to pass through.

“I am so sensitive to the folks that have advocated for a full nature park and trails, but I think that in terms of our shortages of fields, I think it’s incredible, both as a mental health improvement to our community, as well as economic development to our community, as well as bringing up well-rounded children,” Duerr said.

So far this year, the flood authority has received 245 public comments , with 52% favoring the grass fields and 44% preferring the nature park.

The nearly 170 acres along the Truckee River are among the first to flood during significant storms. The design also incorporates flood management aspects to protect the surrounding industrial area.

Officials continue to warn of a repeat of the 1997 flood, which killed two people, caused $700 million in damage, and left employees out of work for weeks.