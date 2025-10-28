© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

SNAP benefits won't be issued on Nov. 1

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published October 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
Two women stand next to a food truck with racks of fresh produce.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR Public Radio
A Food Bank of Northern Nevada volunteer grabs onions from the Produce on Wheels food truck for a resident of the Silver Sage senior housing development in Reno, Nev., on April 26, 2023. Seniors saw their SNAP benefits decline by up to 90 percent in March.

The message on the Department of Agriculture’s website, reads “bottom line, the well has run dry,” announcing SNAP benefits will not be issued in November.

Every month the state receives $90 million to fund SNAP benefits. About half a million Nevadans receive SNAP.

Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing and communications of Food Bank of Northern Nevada, said the loss of the benefits will have an economic impact.

“Ninety million dollars not going into the state will be felt by many people, including the grocery stores who provide that food and the small mom and pop shops and rural areas who won’t be receiving that support,” Lantrip said.

The food bank has been experiencing an increase in demand in the past few weeks. And they expect even more next week. Although they can’t replace the amount of food people would have received from SNAP, Lantrip said they are prepared to help the community.
Tags
Local Stories The Food Bank of Northern NevadaGovernment Shutdown
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day