SNAP benefits won't be issued on Nov. 1

The message on the Department of Agriculture’s website, reads “bottom line, the well has run dry,” announcing SNAP benefits will not be issued in November.

Every month the state receives $90 million to fund SNAP benefits. About half a million Nevadans receive SNAP.

Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing and communications of Food Bank of Northern Nevada, said the loss of the benefits will have an economic impact.

“Ninety million dollars not going into the state will be felt by many people, including the grocery stores who provide that food and the small mom and pop shops and rural areas who won’t be receiving that support,” Lantrip said.

The food bank has been experiencing an increase in demand in the past few weeks. And they expect even more next week. Although they can’t replace the amount of food people would have received from SNAP, Lantrip said they are prepared to help the community.