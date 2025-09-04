© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Exclusive: Local Watch Duty reporters weigh in on KUNR’s alert area

KUNR Public Radio | By Andrea Figueroa
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM PDT
A screenshot of the Reno-Sparks area on the Watch Duty browser website.
ESRI | NIFC, FIRIS | Cal OES | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap
A screenshot of the Reno-Sparks, Nev., area from the Watch Duty app.

Across the United States, an app has filled the need for up-to-date fire and evacuation reporting. Watch Duty provides information across many states on ongoing wildfires, evacuation warnings and watches, and is also available at WatchDuty.org.

The service is run by a group of fire reporters and firefighters. KUNR’s Andi Figueroa sat down with Don Zirbel, who reports on Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, and Sekhar Padmanabhan, who covers fires from the Greater Los Angeles area for the region, to learn what it takes to sound the alarm.

If you experience issues accessing this content, please contact KUNR at feedback@KUNR.org.
Local Stories
Andrea Figueroa
Andrea has been a host at KUNR since 2022 and joined the news team as well. She enjoys working as a reporter focusing on health and under-served communities.
See stories by Andrea Figueroa