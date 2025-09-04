Exclusive: Local Watch Duty reporters weigh in on KUNR’s alert area

Across the United States, an app has filled the need for up-to-date fire and evacuation reporting. Watch Duty provides information across many states on ongoing wildfires, evacuation warnings and watches, and is also available at WatchDuty.org .

The service is run by a group of fire reporters and firefighters. KUNR’s Andi Figueroa sat down with Don Zirbel, who reports on Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, and Sekhar Padmanabhan, who covers fires from the Greater Los Angeles area for the region, to learn what it takes to sound the alarm.