Nevadans will not be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations until new recommendations from CDC are announced

For those looking to get a booster shot for COVID-19, you may have to wait a while. Nevada is one of three states that requires approval from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ( ACIP ) to provide any vaccinations. It’s a CDC committee that sets vaccine recommendations.

Recently, the FDA approved the use of the latest covid vaccine for 2025-2026 . Adam Porath, vice president of pharmacy at Renown, said last year’s vaccine is not supposed to be given out.

“The older vaccine doesn't cover those as well as the new version does. So you could get a booster, but it may not be very effective,” he said.

The new vaccine targets the new COVID-19 variant . ACIP is set to meet on September 18 to discuss the new guidelines for administering it.

“Until those new recommendations come out from the committee we're really kind of waiting at this point for a better legal interpretation or that meeting to happen before vaccines can happen in a pharmacy,” Porath said.

As of now, only those 65 and older or someone with an underlying health condition can receive the shot without a prescription. Porath said children may need a prescription to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are not high risk.

Earlier this week, both CVS and Walgreens said they would not be giving the COVID vaccine in Nevada, New Mexico and Massachusetts. State law doesn’t allow pharmacists to give the vaccine until the CDC committee gives its recommendations.

For now, Community Health Alliance and Northern Nevada Public Health are not offering Covid vaccines. They’re also waiting on the guidance to be issued later this month.