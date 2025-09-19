Electric Dirt Bike Accidents Involving Minors Raise Alarms in Northern Nevada

Electric dirt bike accidents are on the rise in Northern Nevada, and many of them involve minors. Local officials warn that these bikes pose safety risks on city streets and create complicated legal questions for families.

Since 2024, Reno Police have documented nearly 60 incidents involving minors on electric dirt bikes. While the bikes are designed for off-road use, many riders take them onto streets without helmets, lights, or insurance.

Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan said this can leave other drivers vulnerable if an accident occurs. Minors riding without a license or insurance can shift the financial burden onto those injured in a crash. Parents could also face civil liability if they allow unsafe use.

Beyond the legal issues, the bikes themselves can be dangerous in traffic. They are small, fast, and highly maneuverable, which makes it easy for riders to weave through cars or flee from police. Sparks reported three major accidents this summer involving juveniles on electric dirt bikes.

“I saw a kid, you know, no helmet on, driving 55 miles an hour with, you know, no lights, you know, with a person on the back,” Duncan said. “They’re fast, they’re exciting, but we just want to keep people safe in the community.”

Enforcement remains challenging, but city officials continue to warn parents that allowing minors to ride electric dirt bikes on roadways could result in serious legal and financial consequences.