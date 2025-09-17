South Lake Tahoe Council considers changes to vacation home rental rules

The city adopted amendments to the vacation home rental ordinance in June. Last week, the council received an update on how the new permitting process is working.

As of late August, the city received 1,029 applications. It issued 111 permits and 373 applications were rejected.

Some were denied because of repeated violations. Others because of unpaid fines. Sixty-five were rejected because of a 150-foot buffer between properties with permits.

After discussion, the council voted to move forward with two possible versions of a revised ordinance.

Both versions would remove the 150-foot buffer, cap permits in residential areas at 1,200, and set a minimum rental age of 25.

They would also allow condominiums to apply unless their homeowners association bans rentals. Advertising platforms would need to include family-friendly language.

The two versions differ on one point. One would allow permits next to existing rentals. The other would not.

The council also directed staff to refund application fees to those who were denied under the buffer rule.

The first reading of the revised ordinance is scheduled for October 21. A second reading could follow on November 4. If approved, changes would take effect a month later. The existing ordinance will remain in place until then.