Sen. Rosen urges action to extend health care tax credits for thousands of Nevadans

The conversation centered on the potential expiration of enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act. Originally expanded during the pandemic to make insurance more affordable, those credits are set to expire in December. Without them, nearly 95,000 Nevadans could see their premiums nearly double.

Rosen said she is urging bipartisan action to prevent that outcome.

“Since the beginning of this year, my Democratic colleagues and I have been trying to get Senate Republicans to work with us to prevent this massive spike in health care costs we knew was coming because of the expiration of the tax credits,” Rosen said. “If we don't extend these tax credits, life-saving coverage will be out of reach for too many.”

During the virtual event, Rosen heard directly from a caregiver, a college student, and a mother, all of whom expressed concern that the lapse in tax credits could jeopardize their access to affordable healthcare.

