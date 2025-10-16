© 2025 KUNR
Government shutdown may impact SNAP benefits

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published October 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
Two women stand next to a food truck with racks of fresh produce.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR Public Radio
A Food Bank of Northern Nevada volunteer grabs onions from the Produce on Wheels food truck for a resident of the Silver Sage senior housing development in Reno, Nev., on April 26, 2023. Seniors saw their SNAP benefits decline by up to 90 percent in March.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) currently helps about 160,000 people every month with their various programs like Kids Cafe, Mobile Harvest, Produce on Wheels and SNAP.

Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing and communications of FBNN, said they expect an increase of people in need of their resources due to the shutdown.

“We know that as people start missing paychecks, in so many cases, missing even one paycheck can make a difference between being able to put food on the table and not,” Lantrip said.

The food bank has partnered with the Reno airport to inform its federal employees such as TSA agents that the food bank is ready to help them.

If the shutdown isn’t resolved by the end of this month, people may not receive their SNAP benefits for November which will put an even bigger strain on the food bank.
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
