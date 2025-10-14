Reno and Vegas airports refuse to play Kristi Noem’s video blaming Dems for the gov shutdown

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem said in the 30-second video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

In a written statement to KUNR, an official with the Reno-Tahoe International Airport said the authority (RTAA) will not display the video because its policies prohibit the promotion of partisan political messaging, along with the Hatch Act, which restricts political activity in federally funded environments.

“The Hatch Act, as well as the RTAA’s policies, ensure airport facilities remain nonpartisan and focused on the safe and efficient operation of transportation services, which is in the best interest of the traveling public and our broader community,” said Nicolle Staten, manager of public affairs.

Federal airport employees have worked without a paycheck since October 1. The Reno airport said it’s working with the Children’s Cabinet and Food Bank of Northern Nevada to ensure federal staff can access food, diapers, and other household items.