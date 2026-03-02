© 2026 KUNR
All Weather Considered: Mar. 2, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:25 PM PST

Partly cloudy with some isolated showers in Lassen, Churchill and part of Modoc counties that will dissipate by the afternoon. High today will be around 58 degrees, and an overnight low of 32, which is close to average.

As an upper ridge settles in tonight, tomorrow looks sunny, with a high of 64 and a low of 32. Wind speeds of up to 15 mph are to be expected.

Wednesday has a 30 percent chance of rain for the valley between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Snow starting at 6200 feet and lower throughout the day. Snow accumulation is expected to be contained to the peaks and north of US-50.

Thursday will clear up, allowing a warming trend for the rest of the weekend.
