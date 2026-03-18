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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 18, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:36 PM PDT

We're still feeling the effects of the high-pressure ridge with a high of 84 degrees. Tomorrow will be clear, with a peak of around 86 degrees. South Lake Tahoe will be breaking records with temperatures as high as 74 by tomorrow.

The river is still dangerous and will remain so until later in the season. With the increase in temperatures, the snowpack has melted significantly and will continue to do so.

By Sunday, the high-pressure ridge will move further south. Giving Nevada a chance to cool down. Next week, temperatures will be in the 60s but still above average.

It will be windy, but whether we receive precipitation remains to be seen.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.