All Weather Considered: Mar. 18, 2026

We're still feeling the effects of the high-pressure ridge with a high of 84 degrees. Tomorrow will be clear, with a peak of around 86 degrees. South Lake Tahoe will be breaking records with temperatures as high as 74 by tomorrow.

The river is still dangerous and will remain so until later in the season. With the increase in temperatures, the snowpack has melted significantly and will continue to do so.

By Sunday, the high-pressure ridge will move further south. Giving Nevada a chance to cool down. Next week, temperatures will be in the 60s but still above average.

It will be windy, but whether we receive precipitation remains to be seen.