All Weather Considered: Mar. 20, 2026

Today’s high will be 87 degrees, and the last day of this unseasonable warming trend. The high-pressure ridge that was responsible for the 80-degree weather is finally moving away.

Overall, this weekend is looking warm and slightly windy. Lake Tahoe will be in the low to mid-60s degrees.

A low-pressure system will brush past us, causing winds and lower temperatures by the end of the weekend. Some light precipitation is possible for northern Washoe County and eastern Nevada. Another, weaker, high-pressure ridge will come in around mid-week and warm us to the high 70s, but won’t stick around for long.