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Controversial trustee resigns from library board

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:34 PM PDT
Library board trustee Gianna Jacks, photographed during a public meeting on April 15, 2025. Two community members accuse Jacks of harassing them after they criticized her during public comment.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR
Library board trustee Gianna Jacks, photographed during a public meeting on April 15, 2025. Two community members accuse Jacks of harassing them after they criticized her during public comment.

Washoe County officials confirmed Tuesday that library trustee Gianna Jacks has resigned.

Commissioner Alexis Hill announced during this week’s regular meeting that she and her colleagues will soon choose a new member for the library board.

“We have another appointment for the library coming up,” she said. “We had a resignation.”

She was referring to Gianna Jacks, who still had more than a year left in her first term on the board. A county spokesperson confirmed Jacks’ resignation to KUNR.

Jacks was a controversial figure while she served on the board, acting as an ally to Republican activists seeking to limit access to books with LGBTQ+ authors and themes, opposing a popular series of Drag Story Hour events, and working against the renewal of dedicated library funding from the dais.

Most recently, multiple community members told KUNR Jacks had harassed them over critical statements they made about her during public comment.

County commissioners haven’t set a date to replace Jacks yet. But they just appointed two new trustees earlier this month.
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Local News Washoe County libraries
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson