Controversial trustee resigns from library board

Commissioner Alexis Hill announced during this week’s regular meeting that she and her colleagues will soon choose a new member for the library board.

“We have another appointment for the library coming up,” she said. “We had a resignation.”

She was referring to Gianna Jacks, who still had more than a year left in her first term on the board. A county spokesperson confirmed Jacks’ resignation to KUNR.

Jacks was a controversial figure while she served on the board, acting as an ally to Republican activists seeking to limit access to books with LGBTQ+ authors and themes, opposing a popular series of Drag Story Hour events, and working against the renewal of dedicated library funding from the dais.

Most recently, multiple community members told KUNR Jacks had harassed them over critical statements they made about her during public comment.

County commissioners haven’t set a date to replace Jacks yet. But they just appointed two new trustees earlier this month.