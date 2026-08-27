Hawk Fire victim dies after being severely injured in blaze, coroner confirms

The coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that it received a report of a deceased elderly woman identified as Hayde Medina-Valiente. She was a North Valleys resident.

A family member told KUNR that Medina-Valiente was among three relatives severely injured in the fire and airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Two other family members remain hospitalized, according to the family.

The Hawk Fire is 93% contained after burning 47 homes and forcing evacuations in the area.

This is a developing story.