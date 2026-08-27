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Hawk Fire victim dies after being severely injured in blaze, coroner confirms

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:37 PM PDT
Provided by the family.
Provided by the family.

A woman severely injured in the Hawk Fire has died, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that it received a report of a deceased elderly woman identified as Hayde Medina-Valiente. She was a North Valleys resident.

A family member told KUNR that Medina-Valiente was among three relatives severely injured in the fire and airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Two other family members remain hospitalized, according to the family.

The Hawk Fire is 93% contained after burning 47 homes and forcing evacuations in the area.

This is a developing story.
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Local News Hawk Fire
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma