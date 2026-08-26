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Free Airbnb stay for families impacted by Hawk Fire

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:06 PM PDT
This image taken from video shows a charred neighborhood following wildfires Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Reno, Nevada. (Tim Walton via AP)
Tim Walton
/
AP
This image taken from video shows a charred neighborhood following wildfires Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Reno, Nevada.

Thousands of people in northwest Reno evacuated their homes because of the fire. A local nonprofit partnered with Airbnb to provide free emergency housing to those affected.

Residents whose houses have been damaged or burned, and families who remain under evacuation can be eligible for credits to book an Airbnb stay.

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) partnered with Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb to provide emergency housing in times of crisis including fires.

Blake Pang, President and CEO of the nonprofit UWNNS, said having a place to sleep shouldn’t be another thing impacted families should have to worry about.

Those eligible can apply by contacting community partners such as Catholic Charities, Nevada 211, American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, Washoe County School District’s Family Resource Centers and Nevada Area Council.

Visit https://www.uwnns.org/hawkfire for more information.
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Local News Hawk Fire
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day