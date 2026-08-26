Free Airbnb stay for families impacted by Hawk Fire

Residents whose houses have been damaged or burned, and families who remain under evacuation can be eligible for credits to book an Airbnb stay.

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) partnered with Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb to provide emergency housing in times of crisis including fires.

Blake Pang, President and CEO of the nonprofit UWNNS, said having a place to sleep shouldn’t be another thing impacted families should have to worry about.

Those eligible can apply by contacting community partners such as Catholic Charities, Nevada 211, American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, Washoe County School District’s Family Resource Centers and Nevada Area Council.