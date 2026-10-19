Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory celebrates 90 years of sweet treats in Northern Nevada

Since 1936, the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory has been handmaking a variety of candies and artisanal chocolates, including taffy, toffee and fudge. Its Mound House location is a go-to stop for locals and tourists visiting Virginia City or Carson City. This year, the candy shop is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Cesar Acosta, the company’s CEO, said their peanut brittle has been one of their best sellers for years.

“I love at night when I’m going to bed and I grab my phone and people are like ‘I just had your brittle. I’m in Hawaii. It was like the best brittle I’ve ever had,’” Acosta said.

Frank Feriance founded the business in his home in Akron, Ohio, before moving to Northern Nevada in 1983. His chocolate-making journey began after getting his first candy-making kit. Soon after, he began selling chocolates door to door. Feriance then passed down the skills to his son, who also taught his own son, Ed Feriance, a third-generation candymaker who eventually took over the business.

Acosta bought out the business from Ed Feriance when he retired in 2024.

Acosta compared the change of ownership to a real-life Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story.

“Where he sat down with me and he said, ‘Caesar, I can’t do this forever. You learned everything, you learned every recipe. I know you’re not going to change anything, so I trust you with such a big family jewel,’” Acosta said.

Before becoming CEO, Acosta worked as an apprentice in the candy shop for five years. He was in the kitchen tempering the chocolate, learning the recipes and making taffy.

Now, he imparts that wisdom down to his employees.

Christopher Henrickson, Jr. has been working in the factory for a year. He said some days he helps their head chef make brittles, while other days he cleans chocolate molds to keep moisture from sticking to them.

“I really like it. I work for some really awesome people. I’ve got the best boss in the world,” Hernickson said.

Acosta now oversees locations in South Lake Tahoe, Washoe Valley, Reno and Mound House.

He said the business has faced challenges, including the rising prices of ingredients. But staying ahead of those problems and treating his employees like family have been key to keeping their doors open.

“But it’s one of those things you just ride the wave and keep a good head on your shoulders and hope it keeps going forward,” Acosta said.

The candy shop is hosting a free all-day community event on Saturday, Oct. 24, to celebrate its anniversary. The event at its Washoe Valley location will feature music, food trucks, bounce houses, games and, of course, chocolate.