On Saturday, many retail businesses across the state reopened for the first time in 51 days, after having been shuttered due to nonessential business…
Today, Virginia City, Nevada attracts more than two million visitors each year. But that wasn’t always the case. In this segment of “Time & Place,” Alicia…
Virginia City is a spooky Halloween setting, which is why the town hosts a Goblin Parade and trick-or-treating along its main drag. This year, there were…
The 56th annual Ostrich and Camel Races wrapped up this weekend in Virginia City. Our reporter Julia Ritchey took the challenge of racing a camel and…
This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the famed San Francisco “Summer of Love”. Some of the iconic images we associate with that counter-culture…
On October 31, 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed the order making Nevada the 36th state. But long before that, the territory was an integral part of…