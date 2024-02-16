‘100 years of deferred maintenance’: How Storey County will use Tesla’s property taxes

Later this year, Tesla will have to start paying property taxes for the first time in 10 years. Nevada gave the electric car manufacturing company more than $1 billion in tax breaks in 2014 to build its gigafactory at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County. Now, Storey County has big plans to upgrade its aging infrastructure and pay back some debt.

This episode of KUNR Public Radio’s show Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck features Austin Osborne, manager of Storey County, on how the county is responding to its civil-war era infrastructure, and Jacob Whiton, a researcher with the national policy resource center Good Jobs First, on the pros and cons of government subsidies.

