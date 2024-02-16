© 2024 KUNR
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

‘100 years of deferred maintenance’: How Storey County will use Tesla’s property taxes

By Lucia Starbuck
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM PST
A man looking toward the camera while smiling. He is standing inside a room with several landscape photos hanging from the walls near him.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Storey County manager Austin Osborne at his office at the Storey County courthouse in Virginia City, Nev., on Jan. 30, 2024.

Later this year, Tesla will have to start paying property taxes for the first time in 10 years. Nevada gave the electric car manufacturing company more than $1 billion in tax breaks in 2014 to build its gigafactory at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County. Now, Storey County has big plans to upgrade its aging infrastructure and pay back some debt.

This episode of KUNR Public Radio’s show Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck features Austin Osborne, manager of Storey County, on how the county is responding to its civil-war era infrastructure, and Jacob Whiton, a researcher with the national policy resource center Good Jobs First, on the pros and cons of government subsidies.

If you experience issues accessing this content, please contact KUNR at feedback@kunr.org.

Tags
2024 Election storey countyVirginia CityTeslatax incentivesproperty tax
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.