-
Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Reno Restaurants Struggle To Find…
-
Here are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Governor Sisolak Signs Criminal Justice BillsBy Paul BogerNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021.Republican North Las Vegas Mayor Running For Nevada GovernorBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021.Nevada Farmers And Conservationists Balk At 'Water Banking'By The Associated…
-
The nation’s largest known lithium deposit is here in the Mountain West. As demand for electric vehicles grows — and with it demand for lithium, used to…
-
Tesla's apprenticeship for K-12 students is bolstering Northern Nevada’s workforce for the Gigafactory east of Reno. The program is continuing despite the…
-
Recently, Tesla announced the company will be cutting 7 percent of staff as it attempts to build more affordable vehicles. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel…
-
The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College are creating a workforce pipeline for Northern Nevada’s advanced manufacturing…
-
In recent years, companies around the country have complained that many American workers lack the skills needed to operate in manufacturing. As KUNR’s Tim…
-
Seven education programs are receiving funding from Tesla, which is giving $1.5 million to promote STEM learning in Nevada. STEM stands for science,…