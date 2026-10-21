Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.
Watch: KUNR gubernatorial candidate forum
In case you missed it, watch the full recording of KUNR Public Radio’s gubernatorial candidate forum with Democratic challenger Aaron Ford. Incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo declined to participate.
During the 45-minute conversation, Ford criticized Lombardo’s absence at the podium, saying the governor should have been there to defend his actions in office. Ford answered reporter and audience questions about his stances on the housing crisis, tax breaks for data centers, livable wages, and the death penalty.
KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck moderated the event, held at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City on Oct. 8. Sierra Nevada Forums co-sponsored the event. A Republican-led effort attempted to stop the forum. Learn more here.