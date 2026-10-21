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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

Watch: KUNR gubernatorial candidate forum

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:15 AM PDT
KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck moderated the gubernatorial candidate forum with Democratic challenger Aaron Ford. An empty podium stood in place of Republican incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo, whose campaign declined to participate. The event was held in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City on Oct. 8, 2026.
Kat Fulwider
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck moderated the gubernatorial candidate forum with Democratic challenger Aaron Ford. An empty podium stood in place of Republican incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo, whose campaign declined to participate. The event was held in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City on Oct. 8, 2026.

In case you missed it, watch the full recording of KUNR Public Radio’s gubernatorial candidate forum with Democratic challenger Aaron Ford. Incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo declined to participate.

During the 45-minute conversation, Ford criticized Lombardo’s absence at the podium, saying the governor should have been there to defend his actions in office. Ford answered reporter and audience questions about his stances on the housing crisis, tax breaks for data centers, livable wages, and the death penalty.

KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck moderated the event, held at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City on Oct. 8. Sierra Nevada Forums co-sponsored the event. A Republican-led effort attempted to stop the forum. Learn more here.
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Local News 2026 electionAaron Ford
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck