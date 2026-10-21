Watch: KUNR gubernatorial candidate forum

In case you missed it, watch the full recording of KUNR Public Radio’s gubernatorial candidate forum with Democratic challenger Aaron Ford. Incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo declined to participate.

During the 45-minute conversation, Ford criticized Lombardo’s absence at the podium, saying the governor should have been there to defend his actions in office. Ford answered reporter and audience questions about his stances on the housing crisis, tax breaks for data centers, livable wages, and the death penalty.