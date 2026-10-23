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Five years after the Caldor Fire, researchers study what protected Tahoe communities and how to reduce future wildfire impacts

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM PDT
UC Davis forest ecologist Hugh Safford walks among the remains of a home burned by wildfire that overlooks the Lake Tahoe Basin communities of Meyers and Christmas Valley, which were surprisingly spared during 2021's Caldor Fire.
Kat Kerlin
/
UC Davis
UC Davis forest ecologist Hugh Safford walks among the remains of a home burned by wildfire that overlooks the Lake Tahoe Basin communities of Meyers and Christmas Valley, which were surprisingly spared during 2021's Caldor Fire.

Five years after the Caldor Fire burned more than 220,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada, researchers are studying what helped protect the Christmas Valley and Meyers communities, and what could reduce wildfire impacts in the future.

When the Caldor Fire threatened the Lake Tahoe Basin in 2021, no structures were lost in Christmas Valley.

UC Davis research ecologist Hugh Safford said that outcome reflected several factors working together, including years of fuel treatments, fire-resistant homes, residents prepared for wildfire and firefighters ready to respond.

“The key is you have to get the surface fuels off the site,” Safford said.

Thinning trees can leave behind branches and other debris that may fuel intense fires if they aren’t managed, Safford said. He also supports prescribed burns and allowing some naturally started wildfires to burn when conditions are safe and appropriate.

“We really need to let a lot more of the wildfires burn under the right conditions,” Safford said, adding that wildfires could be the primary way to treat fuels across 70% to 80% of California’s forestland.

But recovery after a fire remains a challenge. In severely burned areas his team has surveyed, Safford said researchers have generally found minimal natural tree regeneration.

His team is collecting field data to identify where trees are returning on their own and where replanting may be needed.

Safford said reducing wildfire impacts requires preparation before a fire, an effective response when one occurs, and evidence-based restoration afterward.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma