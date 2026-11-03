Long lines greet Election Day voters at Washoe County Registrar of Voters

Voters turned out in large numbers at Washoe County’s main elections office, with different reasons for casting their ballots in person.

The line at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters stretched more than halfway down a hallway, with some voters waiting over an hour to cast their ballots.

Robert Fuller has been a poll worker for more than 20 years, and he said he doesn’t often see this level of turnout.

“Presidential elections, yes, midterms, no,” he said.

He said there had been few issues, and that the mood among voters was joyful.

Mike Flanagan, a retired teacher, said one of the biggest issues for him this election is the board of commissioners. He’s hopeful that if more Republicans are elected, they’ll make updating infrastructure for Washoe County’s growing population a priority.

He also said that because he and other Republicans are traditionalists, they make a point to vote in person on Election Day.

Taressa Moniz-Bridges, a nurse, is hopeful that Democrats will win majorities in the U.S. House and Senate. She’d like to see Democrats address the cost of living. She’s also voting in person, but not because of tradition.

“I saw this thing on mail-in ballots, about how it’s being questioned, and all kinds of stuff,” she said. “So I just decided to come in so there’s just no question that I came in and did it in person. I just wanted to be sure that my votes were counted correctly.”