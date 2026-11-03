Young Nevada voters wait hours in line, decide on abortion rights

Litalily Sacluti said abortion rights were among the issues that shaped her vote.

A first-generation immigrant, Sacluti said immigration and women’s rights are both personal issues for her.

She supports Question 6, which would establish a state constitutional right to abortion.

“I think it's pretty messed up to take away someone's right to be able to control their own body,” she said.

Phoenix Sprole waited in line for 30 minutes to cast their ballot a few hours before the polls closed.

“I am a firm yes on Question 6. I actually canvassed for yes on Question 6 all of last month, so firm yes,” Sprole said.

Sarah Bowers said affordability was a major concern.

Voting in person for the first time after previously using mail-in ballots, she said the line surprised her, but the experience was positive.

Bowers said she voted for Democratic candidates, which she believes could help address affordability.

She also voted yes on Question 6.

“Actually reading it, it seems like the obvious choice for my beliefs and my values,” Bowers said.

In the Reno area, some polling places reported long lines extending past the 7 p.m. closing time.

