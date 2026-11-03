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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

Young Nevada voters wait hours in line, decide on abortion rights

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma,
Natalie MacKay
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:11 PM PST
Litalily Sacluti
Autumn Novotny
/
KUNR Public Radio
Litalily Sacluti

At the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno, young voters weighed in on a range of issues, including abortion.

Litalily Sacluti said abortion rights were among the issues that shaped her vote.

A first-generation immigrant, Sacluti said immigration and women’s rights are both personal issues for her.

She supports Question 6, which would establish a state constitutional right to abortion.

“I think it's pretty messed up to take away someone's right to be able to control their own body,” she said.

Phoenix Sprole waited in line for 30 minutes to cast their ballot a few hours before the polls closed.

“I am a firm yes on Question 6. I actually canvassed for yes on Question 6 all of last month, so firm yes,” Sprole said.

Sarah Bowers said affordability was a major concern.

Voting in person for the first time after previously using mail-in ballots, she said the line surprised her, but the experience was positive.

Bowers said she voted for Democratic candidates, which she believes could help address affordability.

She also voted yes on Question 6.

“Actually reading it, it seems like the obvious choice for my beliefs and my values,” Bowers said.

In the Reno area, some polling places reported long lines extending past the 7 p.m. closing time.
Local News
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma
Natalie MacKay
Natalie MacKay is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating in the fall of 2026. She is a double major in psychology and journalism, with an emphasis in film and media production. Natalie is looking forward to getting more hands-on experience reporting in her hometown of Reno, Nevada. She hopes to share stories that connect our diverse perspectives, communities, and cultures. After graduating, Natalie wants to work as a public health or science reporter, and to continue her education in psychology.
See stories by Natalie MacKay