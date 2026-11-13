University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe announces new campus leader and strategic plan

Horvath is a freshwater ecologist with more than 18 years of higher education leadership experience.

He previously served as Dean of the College of Science at California State University, Monterey Bay.

A biologist by training, Horvath earned his doctoral degree in aquatic biology from the University of Notre Dame and his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Indianapolis.

Now, he’s settling into life in Incline Village.

“What drew me most to the Lake Tahoe region is the lake itself. My background is as a freshwater ecologist, so being involved in a community dedicated to protecting this lake was an automatic draw for me,” Horvath said.

The campus’s “Blue Skies, Bright Minds” plan , for 2027 to 2031, emphasizes community partnerships, global connections, sustainability, and education shaped by the Tahoe region.

“Lake Tahoe provides a living laboratory. What we learn here can help inform other alpine places around the world,” Horvath said.

He said the campus also hopes to launch a Tahoe Forum, bringing innovators and change-makers together to discuss solutions for the basin.

As he begins the role, Horvath said he plans to listen to residents and shape campus priorities around the community’s needs.

