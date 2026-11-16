Officials urge Nevadans to consider flood insurance amid El Niño

El Niño is forecast to bring significant snow and rain, with the potential for flash floods and landslides throughout Nevada, especially near waterways, mountains, and wildfire burn scars. Even if you don’t reside in a government-issued flood-prone map, you may still be at risk.

Keep gutters and drainage clear, sign up for emergency alerts, keep snow chains in your vehicle, prepare for extended power outages, keep a go-bag ready, and consider flood insurance, said Brett Compston, chief of the Nevada Office of Emergency Management.

“All we have to do is think of our neighbors there in Hidden Valley that lost their residence and didn’t have that insurance this summer. Obviously, not expected, not anticipated, and life-changing for them,” Compston said.

Home policies do not cover flooding; that must be obtained nationally, and it takes 30 days to take effect. FEMA launched a website where you can get an estimate . The average annual cost for a National Flood Insurance Program policy is $885 in Nevada .

But Nevada Insurance Commissioner Ned Gaines said you don’t want to be caught off guard.

“Take a look at where’s your home situated? What does the landscape look like around you? If there was a flood that happened, are they able to absorb that loss and are going to be able to pay for it themselves?” Gaines advised.

If the answer is no, consider insurance.